Dodge County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in Hustisford home invasion

HUSTISFORD — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that they responded to an armed home invasion at a residence on Indian Road in Hustisford on Saturday, and they are still searching for the suspects.
According to the release, two white men wearing masks went to the residence on Indian Road and forced their way inside. The victim reported that they said they were law enforcement officers looking for a homicide suspect.
“One suspect remained with the victim while the other suspect began searching the house and asked where the victim’s valuables were,” said the release. “Once the suspects completed their search of the house, they fled in a white pickup truck.”
According to the release, the white pickup truck is a single-cab Ford.
The victim also reported that one of the men possibly had a southern accent, according to the release.
Since the home invasion took place on Jan. 28, the sheriff’s office has increased the presence of both marked and unmarked squad cars in the area to ensure the safety of the community, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office delayed releasing information about the investigation as detectives were following up on leads, so that the integrity of the investigation was maintained.
“Now that those leads have been explored, we can release information regarding the incident,” said the release.
If you have any information regarding this incident, or if you know who may be the owner of the white Ford single-cab pickup, contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.