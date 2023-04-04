TOWN OF TRENTON — The Town Board of Trenton will have one returning supervisor and one new supervisor moving forward this year, as Ed Doerr and Barbara Davies were elected Tuesday.
Davies, Doerr, Scott Guerndt and Josh Thull were the four candidates on the ballot Tuesday, running for two seats on the board. Davies received 798 votes, Doerr received 1,059, Guerndt 593 and Thull got 627. There were also nine write-in votes.
Doerr was the only incumbent running this season, with the other three seeking their first political office; current Supervisor Jeff Esselman did not seek re-election for the coming term, ensuring at least one newcomer would join the town’s government.
Doerr has been on the Town Board for more than 20 years. Davies has previously served the town as town clerk and town zoning administrator.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Ed Doerr
|1,059
|34.32%
|Barbara Davies
|798
|25.9%
|Josh Thull
|627
|20.3%
|Scott Guerndt
|593
|19.2%
|Write-ins
|9
|0.3%
|Total Votes
|3,086
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
