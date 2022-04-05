WEST BEND — West Bend Common Council District 5 Alderman Jed Dolnick has secured his seat for another term on Tuesday after receiving 52.05% of the votes.
His opponent, James Knepler, received 47.95% of the votes.
Dolnick stated that during the past two years as an alderman, he was able to help his neighbors when they requested his assistance or had questions about city services.
“I’ve also been an independent council member. I would like an opportunity to continue this work for another term,” he previously told the Daily News.
As alderman, his top priorities are the streets as previous councils reduced money borrowed for street repairs. However, he stated that “streets continued to age and deteriorate. We now have a long range maintenance schedule; the next task is a sustainable financial plan for it.”
He also prioritizes the city’s fire department, opposing a suggestion from a consultant to close Station #2 which serves a large portion of his district. He stated that he would also oppose a proposal to turn police and fire dispatching over to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Dolnick previously told the Daily News that if elected, the first thing he would do is to simply prepare for the next Common Council meeting.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Jed Dolnick (i)
|305
|52%
|James Knepler
|281
|48%
|Write in
|0
|0%