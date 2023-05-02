These are the instructions I heard as I awoke on April 15. When something like that comes with no reference point it’s best to go to the scriptures to find what they say about the matter.
First, I went to every chapter 4, verse 15 in the Bible to see what may apply to this directive.
The only passage I found that could possibly correlate was Nehemiah 4:15.
I actually had to back up from verse 15 to get the total visual. Verse 14: “And I looked and arose and said to the nobles, to the leaders, and to the rest of the people, ‘Do not be afraid of them.
Remember the Lord, great and awesome, and fight for your brethren, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your houses. Verse 15: And it happened, when our enemies heard that it was known to us, and that God had brought their plot to nothing, that all of us returned to the wall, everyone to his work.” (NKJV) The plot had been designed to cause Nehemiah to give up rebuilding the wall around Jerusalem.
Nehemiah was determined to not back down, no matter who came against them, and God assisted him to stay on task.
Now it was time to dig into other scriptures that conveyed the same message. The first that came to mind was 2 Chronicles 20:15, “And he said, ‘Listen, all you of Judah and you inhabitants of Jerusalem, and you, King Jehoshaphat! Thus says the Lord to you: “Do not be afraid nor dismayed because of this great multitude, for the battle is not yours, but God’s.”’” (NKJV) Verse 17 continues, “You will not need to fight in this battle. Position yourselves, stand still and see the salvation of the Lord, who is with you, O Judah and Jerusalem!” God was saying, “Don’t give up! Don’t back down!
I’ve got this.” And God did. They merely had to sing God’s praise and he sent ambushes against their enemies. They watched their enemies fight each other until they were all dead.
A certain king was not happy with Elisha, for he kept interfering with the king’s plans by warning his opponent.
That king got so mad he sent horses and chariots and a great army during the night to where Elisha was staying.
When Elisha’s servant went out early in the morning he found that army surrounding the city and was a bit concerned. “Alas, my master! What shall we do?” (2 Kings 6:15 NKJV) Elisha responded, “Do not fear, for those who are with us are more than those who are with them.” (v. 16) Then it says Elisha prayed for his servant’s eyes to be opened to see the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire.
Those chariots of fire indicated God’s angelic forces surrounding and protecting Elisha; and they were more numerous than the army. If you continue reading, you’ll find the army was sent back home without any skirmish.
The end of verse 23 tells us the result was that the bands of raiders came no more into the land of Israel. Elisha didn’t back down and God took care of it.
In Luke 18 Jesus teaches his disciples to always pray and never give up.
He used the illustration of a widow who kept coming back to an unjust judge over and over for justice. Finally, he gave her what she was asking for.
Jesus ended by saying, “And shall God not avenge His own elect (chosen ones) who cry out day and night to Him … ?
I tell you that He will avenge them speedily. …” (Verses 7-8 NKJV) The Passion Translation verse 8 says, “God will give swift justice to those who don’t give up. So be ever praying, ever expecting … .”
Jesus knew what he would have to do was difficult. He went to the Mount of Olives to pray and an angel came to strengthen him for what was to come.
(Luke 22: 39-43) In a short time he would be martyred for our sakes. He didn’t back down, he didn’t give up. He fulfilled his assignment for our sakes.
Later John would write about it this way: “By this we know love, because he laid down his life for us.” (1 John 3:16 NKJV).
Darlene Stern is a Kewaskum native and writes a weekly column for the Daily News.