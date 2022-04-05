WEST BEND — Challengers John Donaldson and Melanie Ehrgott received more votes than incumbents Paul Fischer and Erin Dove to earn spots on the West Bend School District Board of Education.
Ehrgott received 29.52% of the total votes and Donaldson received 29.44% of the votes. Dove received 20.62% while Fischer received 20.42% of the total votes.
Ehrgott stated she decided to run for a seat on the board as she “saw a need for board members that will respond to the concerns of parents, students and the community.” She stated she also has a desire to serve the community where her family grew up.
Her top priorities are transparency including parent and community communication, improving academic achievement and balancing the budget without overburdening taxpayers.
Ehrgott previously told the Daily News that if elected, she hopes to make all materials taught to students available online for parents and community members to review. That way, they can ask questions and determine if what is being taught meets their family’s values. She also hopes to find a solution to facility issues without adding an additional referendum.
Donaldson couldn't be reached for comment before deadline.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.