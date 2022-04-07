WEST BEND — The Downtown West Bend Business Improvement District (BID) Façade Grant Committee awarded $16,055 in grants to five applicants on Tuesday.
Eleven applications were received by the committee, totaling $121,462 in grant money requested by the applicants. According to a release from the city, grant requests were capped at $15,000 and required that a minimum of 50 percent of the funding for projects be paid for by private funds.
“We are overwhelmed by the response to the BID Façade Grant Program,” said Committee Chairman and District 2 Alderman Mark Allen in a release. “There’s a substantial need for façade improvement funding, particularly along the Downtown Riverwalk.”
Grant recipients were Beth Rose, who received $2,200 for a river-facing façade painting; Stuart Walter, who received $4,000 for river-facing tuck pointing, concrete façade repair and painting; Jaymee Willms, who received $4,000 for tuck pointing, painting, repairing exterior cracks and new windows and doors; Tracey Serwatt, who received $3,855 for river-facing tuck pointing, crown molding, painting and window and door repairs; and Sarah Abfall, who received $2,000 to preserve a historic arched doorway, according to the release.
“Thank you to the committee members for serving, and all of the business and property owners for submitting applications,” said Mike Husar, BID board president, in the release. “The BID Board takes great pride in supporting these projects. Thank you for investing in downtown West Bend!”