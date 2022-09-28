WEST BEND — The Downtown West Bend Association (DWBA) voted to no longer allow political affiliated groups, organizations or candidates to participate by renting a booth in the West Bend Farmers Market, after a volunteer for the Republican Party of Washington County displayed a sign featuring a swastika in an attempt to associate the Democratic party with extremist regimes, during the Sept. 24 market, on Wednesday.
“After careful consideration, reinforced by overwhelming feedback from our community, the Downtown West Bend Association’s Board of Directors has come to a final decision, stating, ‘effective immediately, the West Bend Farmers Market will not accept applications from political organizations, affiliations, and/or politically motivated entities to rent stalls at the West Bend Farmers Market,’” according to the statement from the DWBA.
According to the statement, the purpose of the West Bend Farmers Market is to help secure “the future of locally grown sustainable foods, increasing support for sustainable farmers, educating our community, and providing direct access to nutritious fresh foods.”
They added that the market is meant to be a place to support local farmers, shops, restaurants and businesses in the West Bend area.
“We also strongly believe in community, providing our community and guests with an amazing Downtown West Bend experience,” said the statement.
DWBA Executive Director Gena Biertzer said that the board went over several options, including communicating with the county parties and letting the situation pass and hoping doesn’t happen again, or creating a new waiver for political affiliated groups for sign usage.
“Eventually it came back around to our good standing in the community, and do we really want to hurt that for something that is not really in our mission,” said Biertzer.
According to Biertzer, and as stated above, the mission is to provide a place for local farmers and businesses to sell their goods in a family-friendly environment for the community. That mission has led to the West Bend Farmers Market being named the best farmers market in Wisconsin, and fifth best in the Midwest, according to polls ran by American Farmland Trust.
“Each Saturday, thousands of visitors enjoy the vendors, their produce, the company of their friends and neighbors, the setting, and the friendliness of it all. The imagery and rhetoric displayed last Saturday at the market was completely unacceptable and does not reflect the mission and values of the Downtown West Bend Association who organize the market,” said the statement from the DWBA.
“We understand that there is a political side to life, but as an organization we really don’t want to be affiliated with that,” said Biertzer.
The Daily News reached out to the Republican and Democratic Parties of Washington County for comment, but did not receive a response at this time. The story will be updated as they respond to the Daily News.