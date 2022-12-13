HARTFORD — A Hartford woman is organizing a donation drive for the owners of the two homes that caught fire on High Road and Huron Street in Hartford last week.
Hartford resident Emily Goldbach has joined forces with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce and Piggly Wiggly to help two local families who recently lost their houses in separate fires on Dec. 7 and were left displaced.
Emily Goldbach has lived in Hartford for over two decades, but she started her charity organization, Community Hearts, after a friend lost their home to a fire in March of 2021.
“It jumpstarted this mission of what can I do to make the world a better place?” said Goldbach. “Where can I help let families know they are not alone, and how can I get the community involved?”
The next family displaced by fire that Goldbach helped was in July 2021. As soon as it happened, according to Goldbach, she had people contacting her about how they could help the families.
“The biggest reason I do this is because we are a community and it’s my way of helping to give back to the community,” said Goldbach.
When it came to the two recent fires in Hartford, Goldbach did not hesitate to offer a helping hand. On Dec. 10, the day after the fires, Goldbach started to organize a donation drive. The Hartford Chamber of Commerce and the local Piggly Wiggly then volunteered to assist. Goldbach started an Amazon shopping list for both displaced families. People can purchase items on the list at which point they will be sent to Goldbach before being transferred to the Hartford Chamber of Commerce.
Where and what to donate
Items on the lists include everything from bedding to hygiene products to children’s toys. As items are purchased and delivered, Goldbach will update the list based on the needs of both families.
Donation drop-off locations have been established at the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, 1246A E. Sumner St., and Piggly Wiggly, 1566 E. Sumner St.
People can also donate other items at the drop-off locations that are close to the items on the Amazon shopping lists.
Donations can be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at Piggly Wiggly at any time during store hours until Friday. The last day for donation drop-offs will be Saturday at the Hartford Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to noon, according to Goldbach.
Goldbach also said that her partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce and Piggly Wiggly is set to extend into the future.
“We will be doing this permanently, full-time, for any family who needs help in the future,” said Goldbach.
For more information on the current donation drive, visit the Community Hearts — Working Together for a Better World Facebook group.