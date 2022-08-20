WEST BEND — Many people came out and showed their support for Special Olympics Wisconsin, on Friday by stopping at Dunkin’ on Washington Street and donating to the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The West Bend Dunkin’ wasn’t the only establishment in Washington County that took part in the fundraising event, as the Hartford Dunkin’ also raised funds on Friday.
Dunkin’ partnered up with local police departments throughout Wisconsin for the well-known yearly event “Cops on the Rooftop.”
Unfortunately, weather kept Detective Jacob Chihak off the roof. Instead, he spent the morning face to face with the customers who came through the drive-thru and asked them to donate to the cause.
Ben Werner, a leader among his peers and one with excellent sportsmanship as a Special Olympics athlete, was there helping collect for this fundraiser, too.
Werner, who said he was not a morning person, was full of excitement throughout the morning. He said that he enjoyed wearing inflatable donuts and how many people were showing their support.
Sharon Werner, his mother, mentioned how happy she was with the excellent support that Dunkin’ has had toward both the local West Bend Police Department and the Special Olympics.
Coordinator of the Special Olympics in West Bend Mary Fiegal was on hand at the event, too, and thanked the community members who showed up and donated to Special Olympics Wisconsin.
“Thank you to the community for showing their support during this second year of this great event in West Bend,” said Fiegal.
She added that the Special Olympics are always looking for more volunteers to help in coaching or being assistants locally or at state events.
Athletes from all over Washington County take part in the local Special Olympics events, and they are always looking for more athletes who would like to participate, as well.
If you would like to know more about Special Olympics Wisconsin, would like to volunteer or be an athlete, please contact the West Bend Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 262-335-5080.