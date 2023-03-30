Easter fun with a hop in your step

The search for Easter eggs is on, with a variety of hunts and Easter-themed events planned for the area in the coming days.
The West Bend Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt returns to the community on Saturday at Regner Park in West Bend, according to Patty Anderson, with the West Bend Lions Club, who said the club volunteers have been the longtime organizers of the egg hunt.
“This is a long-standing event,” Anderson said.
The event is open to everyone and is separated by age groups; 0 to age 3, ages 4 and 5 and ages 6 to 8, according to Anderson.
The age groups are a nice feature of the event, she said.
“You have the older kids in their group and the little ones in their own,” said Anderson, who said the egg hunt is known for its punctuality.
“It starts at 11 a.m. They have an air horn, it’s very official,” said Anderson, who said parking is available at Regner Park.
This year’s hunt will include some eggs with certificates for small, medium and large prizes. Participants will bring certificates they unearth to the pavilion to redeem prizes, according to Anderson.
She said the Easter bunny will also be in attendance for photos.
“There’s no admission charge,” said Anderson, encouraging people to bring their children or grandchildren for a fun morning.
“It’s a great family event and everybody has a great time,” she said.
Waukesha Xtreme Easter Extravaganza
Others in the area are launching new Easter-themed events.
Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team is hosting Waukesha Xtreme Easter Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 8, according to Sandy Feller, director and owner of the studio.
“We’re going to have the Easter egg hunt at 10:30 and then the bunny is coming at 11:30 (a.m.),” she said.
“We’re also going to do crafts and dancing,” Feller said.
The Easter Extravaganza is free and open to the public, according to Feller.
“We had the tragedy two years ago with the parade. We were trying to think of things to do for the kids and the community,” she said.
Easter events
Easter Candy Crawl
What: Children can search for candy. There will be inflatables, games and free food, including hot dogs and chips, according to RiverGlen Christian Church.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Where: RiverGlen Christian Church Waukesha Campus, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive.
How much: Free. More info: https://www.riverglen.cc/
The West Bend Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt
What: A free Easter egg hunt hosted by The West Bend Lions Club. Children ages 8 and younger are invited.
When: 11 a.m. Saturday.
Where: Regner Park, 800 N. Main St., West Bend.
How much: Free.
More info: Call the West Bend Park & Recreation Department at 262-335-5080.
Waukesha Xtreme Easter Extravaganza
What: Easter egg hunt, crafts, activities and photos with the Easter Bunny. When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. and the bunny arrives at 11:30 a.m.
Where: Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team, 404 Travis Lane, Suite #37-38, Waukesha.
How much: Free.
More info: https://www.waukeshaxtremedanceteam.com/
2023 Hartford Easter Egg Hunt presented by The Mill
What: An Easter egg hunt for over 4,000 eggs with age group categories, according to The Mill Facebook page. Search for eggs, some holding special prizes including a chance to a win a new bike.
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
Where: Woodlawn Union Park, 1200 Waker Drive, Hartford.
How much: Free.
More info: https://www.hartfordmill.com/