WASHINGTON COUNTY — Residents in State Assembly District 59 will be choosing a new representative for the Wisconsin State Assembly this year, as the current representative, Rep. Timothy Ramthun, is running for governor. Candidates Vinny Egle and Ty Bodden will face each other in the Republican primary during the Aug. 9 primary elections to see who will advance to the November midterm election.
State Assembly District 59 covers portions of Washington, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan and Camulet counties. Washington County residents living in Kewaskum, most of Hartford and Allenton will see the District 59 race on the ballot in the Aug. 9 primary election.
The Daily News talked with each candidate and asked them about why they want to run for office, and what sets them apart from their opponent.
Daily News: Why do you want to become a state assembly member?
Egle: I want to become a state Assembly member, because I want common middle class people to have a voice in Madison, instead of the political agenda.
Bodden: I ran for this seat in 2018, and I ended up taking second to Tim Ramthun. It came open again and this time around I was pretty much dead set on not doing it, because there’s a lot going on in my life. I have a one-month-old at home and a three-year-old, I’m working a lot of hours, I’m dedicated to my work, and there were a lot of people who were pushing me all around the political spectrum. I’ve done a lot of work for the Republican Party of Camulet County. We had no county party up here in Camulet County in 2020 when the presidential election was going on. ... I put in over 500 hours this last year alone just to get this party revamped, and just taken my experience as a leader to do that. Businesses and people in politics all notice that, and I had dozens and dozens of people just push me. ‘Ty, we need ya to run.’ After some prayer and a lot of talk with my family ... I’m not happy with the way things are going in this country, and instead of sitting around complaining I figure it’s time for some fresh blood in Madison ... Hopefully, we can make some changes and we can make the world better for my children, and everyone else’s children and grandchildren.
Daily News: Why are you best suited for the position?
Egle: I believe I have years of experience. With owning a tavern I’ve been able to talk to people, and learn from every single person that I talk to. After we got shut down by government overreach by Andrea Palm and Tony Evers, I decided that we need to step up and try to help out the small business people. That’s what really makes up Wisconsin, small business people.
Bodden: I think just my experience. I believe I’m the candidate that would go down to Madison that knows how things work already. I worked down in Madison. I know how certain people work. I know how the process works, and I think we need someone that can go down there and, on the first day, get to work immediately, not really have to learn too much on the job. There will be some on-the-job training, obviously, but I think I’ll be the one that can go down there and do what’s right and do it right away.
Daily News: What sets you apart from the other candidate in the race?
Egle: I believe I have more everyday common experience. I come from a blue collar background, I was a welder fabricator for 16 years. I’m 44 years old, so I just believe that I have more everyday knowledge from all the people that I talk to every day. So, I believe that I would have better experience for the people, and would get the people’s voice to Madison. I’m approachable, and I’m out and about all the time and I’m at nonprofits all the time. Even before I ran the campaign, we were out and about, and that’s part of why so many people know us, because we’re always out there with the people. That’s who matters, it’s the people and the people’s voice.
Bodden: I’m proud to be the only candidate that’s endorsed by pro-life groups, Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action. I’m the only candidate that has taken a hard stance on abortion. We need that in this state right now. I’m also the only candidate that has vowed to stand up to leadership in Madison, that will be able to push back against leadership in the Madison swamp and not become part of it. I’m a term limit guy, I only served two terms on the Stockbridge Village Board, and I decided not to run for re-election this past spring. I really do practice what I believe in, and practice what I preach. I’m also law enforcement’s choice. I’m proud to have the endorsement of three of the four county sheriffs, including Washington County Sheriff Marty Schulteis. I spent three years working in corrections working with law enforcement and our county clerks. I need to be an advocate for our law enforcement, right now, and I’m glad that the county sheriffs in this district trust me to do that.
