Elderly woman accidently drives car through Papa Murphy’s in Hartford

At around 12 p.m. Tuesday, an elderly woman accidently drove her silver sedan through the front of the Papa Murphy’s at 1595 E Sumner St., Suite 102, Hartford.
According to Papa Murphy’s manager Katie Wallace, who was working with another manager and an employee in the store, they had just cleared the lobby of all customers seconds before the elderly woman crashed through the front door and windows. None of the three Papa Murphy’s employees were injured in the crash.
An employee from the next-door Dunkin’ ran over and helped the elderly woman out of her car after the accident, according to Wallace.
“It was an elderly lady,” said Wallace when describing the driver. “She mistook the gas for the brake.”
After she was removed from the vehicle, the elderly woman was shaken but she could walk, according to Wallace.
“Very shaken,” said Wallace, “but she seemed fine.”
Emergency medical services and firefighters responding to the scene examined the woman in an ambulance parked behind the store. It is not immediately clear if she was taken to the hospital for further examination.
“She was able to walk through the store,” said Wallace. “She walked through the back of the store with EMS/Fire. They helped her through the back. After that, I don’t know. I know I gave her a big old hug.”
The elderly woman apologized to the employees on her way to get examined.
“I was like, ‘It’s OK! You’re OK is what’s important!’” said Wallace.
Authorities were able to back the car out of the store. The damaged vehicle was still drivable and was quickly removed from the scene.
A damage estimate is not yet available. The store is currently closed for business.