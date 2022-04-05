Referendum question: Shall the Hartford Union High School District, Washington and Dodge Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of an outdoor school facility improvement project consisting of: constructing, upgrading, renovating and equipping athletic fields and other facilities?
Election results will be updated throughout the night.
|Response
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|0
Precincts Reported: 0