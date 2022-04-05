Two incumbents, five challengers vying for four seats - 1

Pictured are five of the seven candidates running for the Kewaskum Village Board. Top row (left to right): Martin Fuzz, Teresa Meltz, Marnie Parse. Bottom row (left to right): Mary Schlitt and Justin Weninger. Incumbents Richard Knoebel and Nate Wendelborn did not provide a photo or respond to our questions before the deadline.

The candidates on the ballot for four seats on the Kewaskum Village Board are incumbents Richard Knoebel and Nate Wendelborn, and challengers Mary Schlitt, Teresa Meltz, Fuzz Martin, Marnie Parse and Justin Weninger.

Election results will be updated throughout the night.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Richard Knoebel (i)00%
Nate Wendelborn (i)00%
Mary Schlitt00%
Teresa Meltz00%
Fuzz Martin00%
Marnie Parse00%
Justin Weninger00%
Write in00%
Total Votes0 
   

Precincts Reported: 0

