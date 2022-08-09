August 2022 partisan primary election results - 01

Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court Theresa Russell announced that she would not seek re-election in this year’s election, and residents will have to pick a new clerk of circuit court for the first time since 2011. Candidates Connie Hogendyk and Sarah Markos Adjemian are running as Republicans in the Aug. 9 primary election.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Sarah Markos Adjemian00%
Connie Hogendyk00%
Write in00%
Total Votes0 
   

Precincts Reported: 0

