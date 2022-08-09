Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court Theresa Russell announced that she would not seek re-election in this year’s election, and residents will have to pick a new clerk of circuit court for the first time since 2011. Candidates Connie Hogendyk and Sarah Markos Adjemian are running as Republicans in the Aug. 9 primary election.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate # of votes % of votes Sarah Markos Adjemian 0 0% Connie Hogendyk 0 0% Write in 0 0% Total Votes 0

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a subscription: Click here

Precincts Reported: 0

<< Back to main election results page