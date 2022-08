Candidates Vinny Egle and Ty Bodden will face each other in the Republican primary during the Aug. 9 primary elections for Timothy Ramthun's District 59 seat on the State Assembly.

State Assembly District 59 covers portions of Washington, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan and Camulet counties.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate # of votes % of votes Ty Bodden 0 0% Vinny Egle 0 0% Write in 0 0% Total Votes 0

Precincts Reported: 0

