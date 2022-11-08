Residents in the Town of Erin voted "Yes" by a margin of one vote on the tax levy increase question on their ballot on Nov. 8.
"Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Erin for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.973%, which results in a levy of $888,156. Shall the Town of Erin be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of road repairs, by a total of 22.519%, which results in a levy of $1,088,156 and include the increase of $200,000 for fiscal years 2024 through 2032? Yes/No"
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
For the full results, read Wednesday's print edition of the Daily News.
|Vote
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|1,182
|50.02%
|No
|1,181
|49.98%
|Total Votes
|2,363
100% of precincts reporting