Residents in the Town of Jackson will have the below solid waste and recycling question on their ballot on Nov. 8. 

"Shall the Town of Jackson, Washington County, enter a publicly bid contract for the purpose of providing mandatory, town-wide, solid waste and recycling collection to be funded annually, through a special charge on Town of Jackson property tax bills? Yes/No"

Election results are unofficial until canvassed.

Vote# of votes% of votes
Yes00
No00
Total Votes0 
   

