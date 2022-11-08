Residents in the Town of Jackson will have the below solid waste and recycling question on their ballot on Nov. 8.
"Shall the Town of Jackson, Washington County, enter a publicly bid contract for the purpose of providing mandatory, town-wide, solid waste and recycling collection to be funded annually, through a special charge on Town of Jackson property tax bills? Yes/No"
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
