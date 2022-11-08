Residents of the Village of Germantown had the below question on their ballot on Nov. 8.
"Shall the Village of Germantown provide water and sanitary sewer service for a fee and on an ongoing basis to customers in a portion of the Village of Richfield pursuant to the terms of an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Village of Richfield and the Village of Germantown? Yes/No"
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Vote
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|0
|0
|No
|0
|0
|Total Votes
|0