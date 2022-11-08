The following referendum appeared on ballots across Washington County on Nov. 8:
"Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment requiring that election administration, access to ballots, and counting of ballots be nearly uniform as practicable? Yes/No"
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
For the full results, read Wednesday's print edition of the Daily News.
|Vote
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|24,664
|79.7%
|No
|6,278
|20.3%
|Total Votes
|30,942
32.5% of precinct reporting