The following referendum appeared on ballots across Washington County on Nov. 8:

"Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment requiring that election administration, access to ballots, and counting of ballots be nearly uniform as practicable? Yes/No"

Election results are unofficial until canvassed.

Vote# of votes% of votes
Yes24,66479.7%
No6,27820.3%
Total Votes30,942 
   

32.5% of precinct reporting

