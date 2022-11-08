Republican incumbent Rick Gundrum is facing Democrat challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek in the Assembly District 58 election on Nov. 8. The district encompasses the eastern portion of Town of Hartford, Slinger, Jackson, Town of Polk, Town of West Bend, City of West Bend, and the Town of Barton.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
For the full results, read Wednesday's print edition of the Daily News.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Rick Gundrum (i)
|9,986
|75.7%
|Mary Ann Rzeszutek
|3,194
|24.2%
|Write in
|9
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|13,391
31.25% of precincts reporting