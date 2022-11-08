Gundrum will face challenger Rzeszutek on Nov. 8 - 01

Republican incumbent Rick Gundrum (right) will face Democrat challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek (left) in the Assembly District 58 election on Nov. 8.

Republican incumbent Rick Gundrum is facing Democrat challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek in the Assembly District 58 election on Nov. 8. The district encompasses the eastern portion of Town of Hartford, Slinger, Jackson, Town of Polk, Town of West Bend, City of West Bend, and the Town of Barton.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Rick Gundrum (i)9,98675.7%
Mary Ann Rzeszutek3,19424.2%
Write in90.1%
Total Votes13,391 
   

31.25% of precincts reporting

