Erin go Bragh!

TOWN OF ERIN — The Town of Erin is hosting its 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday, March 17. There will be multiple forms of entertainment in the town throughout the day.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy K and Loghouse Road. It will travel south, ending at Hwy 167. The parade route has been extended to encourage parade-goers to spread out. There are expected to be between 25-30 floats participating in the parade.
“It’s something that draws people into the town,” said Derek Wilcox, owner of Erin Inn Irish Pub and the parade chairman. “We get people that come over an hour away. We encourage people to come early. The roads get closed off before 11 a.m.”
The Erin Inn Irish Pub in Hartford opens at 8 a.m. both indoors and outdoors this year. They will have a 75-foot bar set up outdoors with space for dancing. DJ QUADI — the DJ from the Deer District for the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run — will be supplying music and entertainment all afternoon at Erin Inn. Indoors, they have a renovated wraparound bar and The BBQ Company will be serving Reubens, Irish tacos, corned pork and Guinness beer brats. In addition, Custom Lids will be set up, offering leather patch hats, mugs, koozies and other giveaways.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
The event is geared towards adults and local bars may offer shuttle services for adults to attend.
The Town of Erin is getting ready for its next king and queen of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. To enter, the participants must do so as a couple, be over the age of 21 and not married. There are three couples entered for this year’s event, during which a community vote will determine the winners. The winning couple will be in the parade with their own float.
“We have a coronation ceremony at the Erin Inn this Sunday for the winners,” said Wilcox.
“They will get outfits and become royalty that day. Their picture will be put up at the Erin Inn year round with past winners.”