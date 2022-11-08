It appears that the town of Erin will be raising taxes to increase road funding – though only by the slimmest of margins – while the town of Jackson will not be implementing a town-wide refuse collection service.
The townships of Erin and Jackson each had a referendum on Tuesday’s ballot. In Erin, the referendum asked residents whether the township should be allowed to exceed the state-allowed levy limit by about $200,000 each year for the next 10 years in order to increase funding for roads.
According to preliminary results reported to Washington County Tuesday evening, the referendum measure passed by exactly one vote, with 1,182 saying yes and 1,181 voting no. Those results are preliminary and unofficial; vote totals are not considered official until canvassing is complete.
According to town information, the tax levy limit this year was $879,571. Within state levy limits, the town of Erin could only increase that amount by 0.973 percent for next year, to $888,156. The referendum was needed because the township plans to exceed that levy limit to increase the levy to about $1.088 million.
With the passage of the ballot measure, the town of Erin will now be able to add about $200,000 to its road budget, increasing the amount of road repair that can be performed each year. According to town information shared when the Town Board decided to hold the referendum, previous funding levels allowed only 1 mile to be repaired each year, while Erin has 18 miles of road already rated at a three or less on the PASER road scale of nine.
In the town of Jackson’s referendum on Tuesday, town residents were asked whether the town should begin a mandatory town-wide collection service for garbage and recycling, which would be funded through special charges to town property owners.
According to town information, town of Jackson residents have either used the town transfer station for refuse disposal or had private contracts for pickup. With the referendum failing to pass, that will continue to be how garbage and recycling are handled for Jackson town residents.
Had the referendum passed, town staff said earlier this year that the town would have covered the expense for the first service year in 2023, due to how and when taxes are collected not allowing for it to be charged after the referendum for service next year. Future years’ costs would have been charged to tax bills.
Voters also passed a Washington County advisory referendum Tuesday, which asked “Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment requiring that election administration, access to ballots, and counting of ballots be nearly uniform as practicable?” The vote was 39,571 in favor, 79.72 percent, and 10,069 opposed for 20.28 percent.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
For the full results, read Wednesday's print edition of the Daily News.
|Town of Erin referendum
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|1,182
|50.02%
|No
|1,181
|49.98%
|Total Votes
|2,363
|Town of Jackson referendum
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|764
|31.6%
|No
|1,652
|68.4%
|Total Votes
|2,416
100% of precincts reporting