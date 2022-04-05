TOWN OF ERIN — Two new faces will join the Erin Town Board this spring, as Tuesday night’s election results show challengers have ousted both sitting incumbents. Michael Stapleton and Eric Casetta challenged incumbents Maripat Blankenheim and Jeff Millikin and won in Tuesday’s run for the two Erin Town Board seats up for election this week.
Stapleton received 622 votes, according to the preliminary election results posted on the Washington County website. That accounts for 29.55% of the votes cast. Casetta received 594 votes, for 28.22%.
There were 470 votes for Blankenheim, which was 22.33%, and 419 votes for Millikin, 19.9%.
The election being held at large, the two candidates of the four who received the most votes won the election, and will be sworn in for the Town Board later this month.
All election results released Tuesday evening are preliminary; results remain unofficial until canvassed.