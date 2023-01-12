WEST BEND — The Washington County Land Use and Planning Committee will hold a public hearing at 7:30 a.m. Thursday about filling an area of wetland to be used as a building site for a trailer that will house a sexual offender near the Town of Erin.
On Jan. 5, the Town of Erin received a notice from the Washington County Public Works Office explaining that the county is in the process of creating a building site at the northwest corner of Highways E and K in the town. The proposed site will have a driveway, holding tank, well and a building pad for a trailer.
The county’s Temporary 980 Committee has requested that the site in question be used. The 980 Committee is responsible for resettling sexual offenders back into the community.
A portion of this site consists of wetland that will need to be filled. A permit from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has already been obtained, but a county permit is still needed.
The committee meeting on Jan. 19 will consider the permit needed to fill the wetland area.
If the Land Use and Planning Committee approves the permit to fill in the small wetland area, the county will then have to acquire permits from the Town of Erin to proceed with construction, according to Erin Town Board Chairman Dennis Kenealy.
“Our zoning staff have already looked at that possibility and have been in contact with the county,” said Kenealy.
“If they were to try doing anything there, they would definitely need permits for zoning and permits for setbacks. They would need permits to allow a trailer outside of a trailer court, and there is also lot size to consider. If the county approves it, our stance is that we are requesting them to apply for appropriate permits from the town before they can proceed,” said Kenealy.
Regarding filling wetland areas near Erin, Kenealy said the town is against such actions as a matter of policy.
“The application for the filling is before Washington County, and it’s a public hearing they’re holding on that,” said Kenealy. “It’s been our town policy and action that, whenever possible, we don’t want our wetlands filled in. Our environment is our main selling point, both for those who live here and those that visit. Any subtraction from that is frowned on by the town. From our perspective, and in particular that location, we see it as a gateway to our town. We wouldn’t encourage that at all.”
Concerned residents
Town of Erin community members see the upcoming meeting as a forum for protesting the county’s plan to use the site to house a sexual offender.
Town of Erin residents will hold their own meeting on Friday at Erin Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the situation. They will also discuss how to prepare for the County Land Use and Planning Committee meeting.
“I’ve heard from and personally responded to almost 30 people,” said Kenealy. “And I know there are a lot more concerned. The citizens have been in touch with us since as soon as the notice came out. They asked to use the town hall and hold a citizens meeting.”
The citizen meeting on Friday is not associated with the town’s government.
Resettling the sexual offender
The sexual offender in question is Eric J. Dahl, originally from the Hartford area. In 1997, Dahl pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Incest with a Child, according to court records. He received a 10-year prison sentence.
However, in May 2007, the state filed a sexually violent person petition a few months before Dahl’s release seeking to keep him in prison. The Daily News reported in September 2008 that a jury agreed Dahl was still a threat, and his sentence was extended. According to meeting reports from the county’s 980 committee, they have been discussing residential planning options for Dahl since March 2021, although in closed sessions. The 980 Committee met most recently on Sept. 26 to discuss residential options for Dahl in a closed session.
The closed session meetings in cases are held because of a Wisconsin statute — Section 19.85(1)(d) — that protects individuals in cases where discussions of financial, medical, social or personal histories of specific persons would likely have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person referred to in such discussions.
When resettling sexual offenders upon their release, counties have to try to place individuals as close to their former residence as possible while still adhering to other placement rules and considerations.
Since the land in question is county-owned, it is easier to use that land than trying to rent or buy land for that type of placement, according to Kenealy when asked why he thought the county chose that plot for resettling Dahl.
The County Land Use and Planning Committee will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center, 432 E. Washington St., West Bend.