WEST BEND — On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order at the Kettle Moraine YMCA West Washington Branch calling the Legislature into a special session on March 8 to take up his state surplus plan. The governor is proposing to provide a $150 surplus fund to every Wisconsin resident, provide targeted relief for child care and caregiver costs and invest in education.
Evers delivered his fourth State of the State address Tuesday, during which he highlighted the state’s projected $3.8 billion surplus at the end of the biennium.
“Much like the folks at the YMCA here and the parents, family and community they serve, Wisconsinites have shown extraordinary resilience over the past few years. It’s because of that resilience and the work we’ve done to make smart decisions about taxpayer dollars to get folks back to work and keep more money in folks’ pockets that Wisconsin is in an unprecedented fiscal position,” said Evers.
Despite the positive economic outlook, he said families and business owners are facing growing concerns about inflation.
Executive Order No. 156 calls for the Legislature to: Allocate $815.7 million toward a surplus fund of $150 for each Wisconsin resident; Create a nonrefundable caregiver tax credit for qualified expenses incurred by a family caregiver; Increase the state nonrefundable credit match on the Child and Dependent Care Credit from 50 to 100 percent; Invest $611 million in K-12 education; Provide $111 million to the University of Wisconsin System and $28 million to the Wisconsin Technical College System.
“Having access to quality, affordable child care and caregiving continues to be a barrier for folks who want to join our workforce. My plan works to reduce barriers to work so we can help fill job openings all across the state,” he said.
During the press conference Wednesday, Evers and other state officials said the initiatives will not only assist individuals entering or reentering the workforce, but also lay the groundwork for the state’s future workforce.
“This plan comes at a time when Wisconsin families are struggling, facing rising costs at the grocery store and gas pumps, and small businesses are struggling to get supplies, all while the state itself is in an unprecedented fiscal position,” said Evers. “There’s no reason we can’t do this, and the rising costs Wisconsinites are seeing every day are every reason that we should. So, let’s find common ground, let’s pass this plan and let’s get this done. It’s just the right thing to do.”
“Wisconsin’s unprecedented economic rebound and record-low unemployment rate are reasons to celebrate, yet we know the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated long-standing challenges for working parents and child care providers alike,” said Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. “Meanwhile, if Wisconsin businesses are going to continue growing, we must find new ways to remove barriers to employment and help those who can work connect with meaningful jobs.”
Evers also held press conferences in Green Bay and La Crosse Wednesday as part of the statewide tour following the 2022 State of the State address.