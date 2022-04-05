Newcomer Russ Ewert ran against Tracy Parker for Seat 2 on the Germantown School Board
Ewert received 3,753 votes in Tuesday’s election, according to preliminary results, over Tracy Parker’s 1,886 votes.
“I want to thank my family for supporting me and cheering me on. I am especially grateful to all of the people who volunteered and those who spoke out to advocate for the kids of this district and put them first,” Parker said after the results came out Tuesday evening.
Ewert did not respond to a request for comment.