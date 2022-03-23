WASHINGTON COUNTY — Two local farmers are coming to 12 schools in Washington County to teach about 600 fourth-grade students about the importance of Wisconsin agriculture as a part of National Agriculture Week.
Starting in the Town of Erin Tuesday, farmers Ross Bishop and Charlie Jones are sharing their knowledge and experience with the students.
“We share what education we had and our different types of farming,” said Bishop. “We each share videos about things we do at the farm and what it looks like.”
Bishop and Jones agree it’s important to teach today’s youth about the impact agriculture has as fewer families are raised on farms.
“There is a disconnect and many students don’t understand where their food comes from anymore,” said Bishop. “It’s important that they know where it comes from and that it takes people to do it. I want them to understand how much work goes into it.”
Agriculture is very important in the state. Wisconsin 2021 Agricultural Statistics states that Wisconsin ranks first in the country in the production of cheese, milk, cranberries, corn for silage, snap beans and dry whey. There are over 1,200 licensed cheesemakers that produced 3.4 billion pounds of cheese in 2021, making up 26% of the nation's total cheese production. Agriculture contributes 435,700 jobs to Wisconsin’s economy counting for a total of 11.8% of state employment.
According to the 2019 American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture Food and Farm Facts, “One farmer feeds 166 people.”
There are 14.8 million acres of land operated across 64,400 farms in Wisconsin. American farms are 97% family owned.
Students will get a chance to visit Bishop’s beef cattle and cash grain farm in the Town of Jackson, as well as Jones’ dairy farm in Germantown on April 21-22.
At these visits, the students get to interact with farm animals and see what happens in the life of a farmer. This is the 25th year that local farmers have partnered with schools to provide children a chance to learn of agriculture and farming When visiting the beef farm, students will experience where their food comes from, what products contain wheat, corn and soybeans, types of farming equipment, soil conservation practices, and cattle by-products.
When visiting the dairy farm, students will experience a milking parlor tour and milking demo, the milkhouse, dairy cattle feed and a young calf.
“A lot of kids don’t have access to a farm anymore,” said Jones. “They don’t know anything about farming. We want to give them an idea of what it’s like.”
Farming is more than food production. According to Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom, Southern farmers grow cotton that is used to make clothing. Many sports equipment and balls use agricultural products such as leather, cotton string and wood pulp. The logging industry is popular in northern parts of Wisconsin, where trees are harvested specifically for lumber to be used to build homes. In addition, one acre of soybeans can produce more than 82,000 crayons. These are just a few of the many products the agriculture industry can be thanked for.