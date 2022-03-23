WEST BEND — Fifth Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Hawthorn Drive to Decorah Road beginning March 28 until approximately the end of September for the reconstruction of underground utilities and street resurfacing.
The project start date is weather dependent.
The general contractor for the project is Vinton Construction Company from Manitowoc.
There will also be a number of subcontractors working at various times during the project.
Construction activities will include sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer replacement, roadway excavation, curb and gutter installation, curb ramp replacement, roadway reconstruction, and restoration of disturbed areas.
Motorists are reminded to abide by all traffic control signs and devices as well as be aware of ongoing construction activities. Alternate routes should be planned to avoid construction whenever possible.
Those with questions should call Mitch Leisses of Kunkel Engineering Group 5 at 920-210-6330.