WASHINGTON COUNTY — It is National Fire Prevention Week, and National Fire Prevention Month, and the Daily News is talking with the 13 local fire departments throughout the county all month long to shine a spotlight on them.
This week the Daily News spoke with members of the Jackson Fire Department, Newburg Fire Department and West Bend Fire Department.
Jackson Fire Department
The Jackson Fire Department turned 130 years old this year, after being established in 1892, according to Jackson Fire Department Chief Aaron Swaney.
The department has 50 staff members, including five full-time staff, six part-time staff and 39 paid on-call staff members.
According to Swaney, the department serves the village and Town of Jackson, as well as a portion of the Town of Polk.
On average the department receives 1,100 calls each year, mainly for emergency services. According to Swaney, the department’s eight emergency responders are all at the paramedic level in training, which is the highest level for emergency responders.
The department also has 11 members who serve on Washington County’s hazmat team.
For National Fire Prevention Week the department has several educational experiences planned throughout their service area.
“We go to all the elementary schools in the area and serve roughly 700 kids. We also do our open house, which is [tonight] from 6 to 8 p.m.,” said Swaney. “Normally, about 1,000 people attend that.”
The department also has classes to prepare community members for other emergencies, such as CPR, first aid and fire extinguisher demonstrations. The department also participates in “Stop the Bleed,” which trains people to “recognize life-threatening bleeding and intervene effectively,” according to stopthebleed.org.
Swaney said there are two things that make the Jackson Fire Department unique in Washington County.
“We got a brand new building, so that’s pretty unique. It’s state-of-theart, too,” said Swaney. “We’re also one of the few departments that are fully staffed right now.”
Newburg Fire Department
The Newburg Fire Department started in 1887.
According to Newburg Fire Chief Mark Chesak, unlike the Jackson Fire Department, Newburg is still comprised of volunteers, with about 35 right now who serve the Newburg and Trenton communities.
“Most [departments] have at least one or two paid on-call type people or permanently full-time,” said Chesak. “But we’re one of the few that are 100 percent volunteer. I’m pretty proud of that.”
According to Chesak, there aren’t any paramedics or advanced emergency medical technicians (AEMTs) on staff, but they do have 11 emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and eight emergency medical responders (EMRs).
He said the volunteers respond to about 350 calls each year, mainly for emergency services. For National Fire Prevention Week the department held an open house on Oct. 8.
“We try to get the kids in here, and we have a smokehouse we bring out, a burn thing that we give the kids to play with and we give out pamphlets for fire prevention,” said Chesak.
According to Chesak, the pamphlets have an area for families to draw an escape map and where to meet in the event of a fire at their residence.
He added that the department also gives out smoke alarms to community members.
“We either come out and install them, or people can take it themselves and install them,” said Chesak.
West Bend Fire Department
According to West Bend Fire Department Captain Kenny Asselin, the department started in 1918, after three private fire companies, Neptune Engine Company, Hose Company No. 1 and Water Power Fire Company, merged. The department was run by volunteers until the 1970s, at which point the company became a paid oncall service.
Today, the department has 40 full-time members and one part-time member serving West Bend and portions of the Town of Barton and Town of West Bend, Asselin said.
Of the 40 staff members, 36 work in three 12-person teams made up of firefighters and paramedics that work 24-hour shifts and cover emergency calls throughout the week from one of the three strategically placed fire stations in West Bend.
Asselin said staff members also have continuing education each year.
“The training includes the treatment and transfer of traumatic injuries, strokes, heart attacks, and breathing problems,” said Asselin. “Other training includes fire suppression, dive rescue, hazardous materials mitigation, and vehicle extrication.”
The call volume for the department has steadily increased over the years, responding to 4,759 calls for service in 2021, according to Asselin.
“That number is expected to be approximately 5,100 responses in 2022,” said Asselin.
He said the primary responsibility of every firefighter is fire prevention.
“West Bend firefighters spend time at the eight elementary schools in West Bend during Fire Prevention Week, teaching kindergartners through 2nd graders fire safety education,” said Asselin. “Other activities include fire extinguisher training, smoke alarm installations and consults with businesses for evacuation plans.”
Asselin said he and his staff are excited for the challenges that lie ahead.
“The West Bend Fire Department is an exciting organization that continues to meet the challenges of a growing area,” said Asselin. “Be sure to follow the West Bend Fire Department Facebook page and website for news relating to this very dynamic organization.”
The Daily News will talk with more fire departments each week until the end of October.