TOWN OF FREDONIA — A barn in the Town of Fredonia is a total loss after a fire early Thursday morning.
The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a barn fire on the 4400 block of County Highway Y at approximately 2:27 a.m. Thursday.
Upon deputies’ arrival, the barn was fully engulfed in flames, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported and all animals were accounted for.
With the assistance of multiple fire departments, the fire was extinguished at approximately 6:15 a.m.
The fire was determined to be caused from a skid steer and is not suspicious in nature, according to the press release.
Fire departments that assisted at the scene came from Waubeka, Fredonia, Belgium, Saukville, Port Washington, Grafton, Newburg, Cedar Grove, Fillmore, Jackson, Silver Creek and Random Lake.