RICHFIELD — A referendum planned for ballots in Richfield to increase taxes, in order to hire five additional full-time firefighters in the Richfield Volunteer Fire Company, has been nixed due to potential unionization of the department creating unknown potential costs there.
The Richfield Village Board met Thursday evening, and received information from the Richfield Volunteer Fire Company Board of Directors about the possible unionization of the RVFC. After discussion, the Village Board voted to accept the Board of Directors’ recommendation and not hold the referendum on Nov. 8.
“Collective bargaining is unpredictable. There are many issues that constitute mandatory subjects of bargaining, which the Company would be required to negotiate in order to fulfill the duty to bargain ... Because of the pending nature of the issue involving the West Bend Firefighters union, the Company cannot predict with accuracy what the costs would be for hiring five more full-time firefighter/EMTs if those positions are within the bargaining union,” wrote Fire Company President Dan Neu.
Neu is also a Village Board trustee, and he abstained from Thursday’s vote on the referendum resolution.
“They don’t know if the $800,000 will be enough, because of the petition for election and the potentiality of the fire company partnering with the West Bend fire union,” Richfield Administrator Jim Healy said this week.
The Richfield Volunteer Fire Company Board of Directors received notice on July 14 from the Wisconsin Employee Relations Commission that full-time employees of the RVFC had filed a petition with the WERC. The employees who filed it were not identified, but “the petition is for the RVFC full-time employees to create a collective bargaining unit represented by the West Bend Firefighters IAFF Local 2025,” according to the notice.
Healy noted that with the cost uncertainties created by the possibility of the firefighters unionizing, the Village Board felt they should not go to referendum now; if the referendum passed, the village increased taxes and a year down the line it turned out the amount was not enough for the five firefighters planned, the village would then be short and have to request additional funding again to fulfill the goal.
“We all want to support the Richfield Volunteer Fire Company, but the board is also responsible to the taxpayers,” Healy said.
“The need (for more fighter- EMTs) is obviously still there, and our job as public officials is to work together toward how best to solve that.”
According to information shared in June and July while RVFC funding and staff were under discussion, the Richfield Volunteer Fire Company is seeking to add five full-time paid staff. Fire Chief Tony Burgard said that would allow the fire company to have two firefighter-EMTs in the station, on shift at all times.