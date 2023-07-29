WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wisconsin 5th District, and Kevin Kiley, R-California 3rd District, questioned Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan regarding failed merger challenges from the agency, which they called a “waste of time and use of taxpayer dollars.”
According to the release from Fitzgerald’s office, the two representatives are calling the failed litigation of the merger challenges by the agency a waste, because Khan is 0--4 in her challenge attempts, so far.
“This losing streak was of course made possible by millions of taxpayer dollars and thousands of staff hours chasing completely lawful mergers down a hole,” said Fitzgerald, in the release.
Khan’s challenge attempts include trying to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Blizzard, Meta’s acquisition of Within, Illumina’s acquisition of GRAIL and Altria’s acquisition of JUUL, according to the letter.
“Despite being delivered loss after loss, Khan has been left undeterred requesting $190 million more in funding from Congress,” said Fitzgerald, in the release. “Khan is well outside the lines of acceptable conduct at the agency and Congress should not support the unaccountability with more funding.”
The two representatives asked for a response on several questions, including: 1. The amount of funds spent on litigation in each of the cases in the letter.
2. The amount of staff hours spent on these cases.
3. A list of outside experts, including their affiliate organizations, in each of the cases and the amount paid to each expert and their affiliate organizations.
4. The amount of funds spent on outside counsel, if any, in each of the cases.
5. All recommendation memorandum prepared by FTC staff that discuss each of the cases.