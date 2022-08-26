WASHINGTON COUNTY — Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, released a statement on Thursday criticizing President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
“President Biden’s decision to cancel student loan debt is not only against the law but egregiously unfair to Americans who paid back their loans or pursued careers that don’t require a four-year degree,” said Fitzgerald in the release. “This action is particularly insulting to Wisconsinites who, per borrower, have among the lowest amount of student loan debt in the country, meaning our tax dollars will pay off the student loans of people in other states disproportionately.”
According to Fitzgerald, this plan doesn’t address the issues that have made attaining a college degree harder for many Americans.
“Instead of addressing soaring tuition and the root causes of education becoming more costly, this move simply shifts the burden of $300 billion in debt onto the American taxpayer,” said Fitzgerald.
He said this plan, as proposed, will benefit the top 60% of income earners and not the working class.