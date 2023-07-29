WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Clyman, announced Thursday that his new bill, the Performance over Politics Act, passed the House Financial Services Committee.
According to the release from Fitzgerald’s office, the Performance over Politics Act’s goal is to get “politics out of the boardroom” and encourage more public companies by respecting the decisions of majority shareholders.
To do this, “the Performance over Politics Act permits issuers to set aside for three years resubmission of shareholder proposals that are substantially similar to proposals that received less than 10% of the vote once in the previous five years, received less than 20% twice in the previous five years, or received less than 40% three times in the previous five years,” said the release.
According to the release, a 2009 study found that companies directly incurred costs estimated at $87,000 per proposal for such proposals, a $90 million total annually.
“This Congress must make it a priority to protect retail investors from repeat, costly ESG proposals activist shareholders are peddling in boardrooms across America,” said Fitzgerald, in the release. “It is my hope that the Performance over Politics Act will protect everyday investors and empower shareholders focused on the strategic direction and long-term goals of the company.”