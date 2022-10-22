WEST BEND — Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties announced that their 2022 Tiny House, which they debuted during Germanfest earlier this year, has been listed for sale for $50,000 on tinyhomelistings.com, on Wednesday.
“The open floor plan has an airy living room, full kitchen, full bathroom, large sleeping loft, and a bonus sleeping nook on the main level,” said the release. “Built and crafted with great care by local tradesmen and the construction students, this home has shiplap walls, and a custom metal roof. A portion of the purchase price is a Tax Deductible Charitable Contribution for the buyer.”
According to a release, this is the second tiny house that Habitat for Humanity has built, in partnership with advanced construction students at West Bend and Kewaskum high schools and local businesses, and the sale of the tiny home will go toward funding future home build projects.
Habitat for Humanity began partnering with the local high schools to make the tiny houses in 2020. According to the release, the size of the class, which takes place at Moraine Park Technical College, has tripled in size since this year from the number of students in it in 2020.
The tiny house does not include the furnishings, provided by Sheila Kruepke and Jodi Lanser of Urban LOFT and Urban Farm Girl, in its listed price. But, according to the release, the buyer will have the choice to negotiate for them when they purchase the house.
To view more photos of the tiny house, or potentially purchase it, visit bit.ly/3EYQ7O7 to go directly to the listing. For more information about the tiny house, or to get involved with this year’s build, contact Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties Director of Development Thecla Harris at dod@hfhwashco.org.