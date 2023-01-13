WEST BEND — Sarah Stege was commended for winning the 4-H Key Award in 2022 by the Washington County Board of Supervisors during their meeting on Wednesday night.
According to the Extension Washington County-University of Madison website, the Key Award is a statewide award and one of the highest recognitions that a 4-H member can receive. The award is only given to a select group of participants who demonstrate consistent growth in 4-H involvement, leadership skills and participation in 4-H club and community functions.
“It just represents what 4-H has done in my life,” said Stege. “It’s such a big part of who I am, and it represents old memories I’ve had in 4-H and all the work I put into it.”
Stege has been a 4-H member for 11 years now through the St. Lawrence Eager Beavers 4-H Club, and has continued her participation into her freshman year at Lakeland University.
According to Stege, she started in 4-H because both her siblings had participated, each of them have also previously won the Key Award, and her mother thought it would be a great club for her children.
“My mom had heard about it, she had two friends who were in 4-H in college, and she thought that would be a good thing for her kids,” said Stege. “My siblings were in 4-H, and when we got to our club of St. Lawrence Eager Beavers, I got to be a Clover Bud, which was just doing crafts and stuff. But that gave me the chance to see what the club was like. I wound up being a member there and stayed there, because I liked being in 4-H too.”
She added that it was interesting, because her family introduced her to it and it gave her a chance to explore many different project areas from creative writing to raising and showing Icelandic Sheep, which she enjoyed the most.
“Being around animals is just kind of relaxing and you can let your guard down around them,” said Stege. “And they’re very interesting creatures.”
According to Stege, she had shown sheep before specifically showing Icelandic Sheep, which she started after purchasing two ewes in fourth grade.
The reason for the switch was that she couldn’t take her sheep home with her after showing them, which she could with the Icelandic Sheep.
“I left my first sheep show experience feeling sad about going home without my sheep. So I resolved to show a breed I could keep,” said Stege. “My mom helped me sort through the options. We were both looking for a dual-purpose breed, meaning a flock that can provide both wool and meat, so I could keep several ewes for wool while selling the rams for market or breeding.”
After they settled on Icelandic Sheep, Stege and her mother went to a farm to purchase her first two ewes, Creamy and Coco, and eventually added a ram, who had been named Mocha, and started Stege’s tradition of naming her sheep after sweets.
According to Stege, Icelandic Sheep aren’t like average sheep. She said sheep are normally stereotyped as docile, oblivious animals with fluffy white wool.
“While Icelandic Sheep may be fluffy, the stereotypes stop there,” said Stege. “On average, they are spunky, headstrong creatures, and you have to earn their trust to see how sweet they can be.”
She said raising and showing Icelandic Sheep helped her find her spark, and 4-H isn’t just about showing animals at fairs, it helps youths discover passions and learn life skills.
“Besides helping me find my love of Icelandic Sheep, 4-H showed me how to appreciate other’s stories,” said Stege, which she currently uses while studying creative writing at Lakeland University.
While 4-H has stoked Stege’s love of Icelandic Sheep, the Icelandic Sheep have helped her grow as well.
“They’re animals, but they’re still my friends, and they’ve helped me mature as a person to understand what responsibility is,” said Stege. “You have to take care of someone else besides yourself, and it is also a way to connect with other people.”
While Icelandic Sheep have provided Stege a way to connect with others, being in 4-H has too.
“Being in 4-H has helped me see that differences are just what makes our stories special,” said Stege. “A unique 4-H culture fosters a cohort of youth that is skilled at embracing their own stories, and appreciating the stories of others.”