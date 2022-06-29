WEST BEND — The West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday hosted former Wisconsin Governor Martin J. Schreiber, who talked about his book “My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver” and his journey being a caregiver for his wife Elaine, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and passed away earlier this year, at the grand re-opening of the library's Memory Cafe.
The Memory Cafe is a place where people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), early-stage Alzheimer’s or related dementia can socialize and have fun with their partners and/or caregivers and socialize with people going through similar situations every fourth Tuesday of the month from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., according to the library’s website.
“I enjoy doing this and visiting this,” said Schreiber. “We all know Alzheimer's is such a cruel and ugly disease for the people who are diagnosed with it, and it’s a cruel and ugly disease for the caregivers. What I have learned through this whole course is that if there is one thing worse than Alzheimer’s, it’s ignorance of the disease. Ignorance of the disease by a medical profession that does not understand there are two patients, the person who is ill and also the caregiver.”
According to Schreiber, part of what makes the disease challenging for caregivers is that is isn’t what he calls a “chicken casserole disease.”
“Let’s assume I have heart surgery, and I’m home recuperating. People will bring me a chicken casserole. Let’s assume that I have hip surgery and I need help, and people will bring me a chicken casserole.” said Schreiber. “Now, my wife has Alzheimer’s. But, because friends and neighbors don’t know about this disease, because they are ignorant about this disease, and maybe because I didn’t help them understand more about it, they don’t know how to react. When they don’t know how to react, they also stay away.”
According to Schreiber, caregivers have a moral obligation to learn about what their loved one is going through. If they do, they will find out the courage that it takes to live with Alzheimer’s, and be able to educate their friends and family so that they can help provide the love and support during this time.
Unfortunately, Schreiber noted that Alzheimer’s has no cure, no way to be delayed and no way to be prevented.
“Understand this, you’re not going to beat the disease. You’re not going to beat it down and you’re not going to fight it,” said Schreiber. “Our challenge is to help our loved one and ourselves as caregivers live our best lives possible.”
Some of the things that Schreiber talked about doing include not keeping your loved one with Alzheimer’s in your world. By this Schreiber means that when someone has Alzheimer’s, constantly correcting them only adds increased tension to their lives.
“Can you imagine being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and knowing that you are going to be losing your memory, but then having your loved ones criticize you for everything you do?” said Schreiber. “The fact of the matter is they don’t know that they have asked a question over and over again. They don’t know that it happened on a Wednesday instead of Thursday. So, the important part I think is to understand the importance and necessity of joining their world.”
He added that the best way to do this is through redirection, rather than correction.
“It’s nine o’clock in the morning and Elaine says ‘I want a glass of wine,’ and I say ‘you want a glass of wine? Well Elaine, it’s nine o’clock in the morning you can’t have a glass of wine.’ No, that’s not the answer,” said Schreiber. “The answer is, ‘red wine or white wine? Do you want it in a taller glass or in a smaller glass? Do you want to drink it with the neighbors or should we call your sisters?’ Redirection, just asking those questions until their thoughts are on something else.”
Another thing Schreiber talked about was therapeutic fibbing. When Elaine would ask him about her parents who were deceased he would tell her, not realizing the damage he was doing. In Elaine's mind all of a sudden she was thinking that she didn’t get to say goodbye to them and that she missed their funeral, and she would go into shock.
According to Schreiber, this only serves to hurt the person suffering from Alzheimer’s. Instead he started telling Elaine that they were doing fine and volunteering at church, among other things, and it would make her happy.
“If you remember in the Old Testament, when Moses went up to the mountain he brought down a slate of 10 commandments,” said Schreiber. “If you take a look at them what you will see is a footnote that these 10 commandments do not apply to therapeutic fibbing. Understand that we were brought up never to lie, but it is so important to join the world of the person who now is.”
One of the last things Schreiber said is that it is important for caregivers is to grieve.
“The disease is there and now our question is how can we live with it? How can we embrace this person who now is, and let go of the person who once was?” said Schreiber. “There is, and I was trying to find out the name of it and I didn’t know that it was what was happening, but it’s grieving. It’s unacknowledged grieving.”
Schreiber said that Alzheimer’s caregivers never have a moment like at a funeral where it is acknowledged that the person has passed away, which leads to unacknowledged grieving.
Unfortunately, the person they once knew is not the same person they are with now, because of the disease, and it is important to recognize that and grieve so that you can move forward.
“There is never an acknowledgment of what is happening, and we are constantly experiencing it and constantly living it,” said Schreiber. “It’s not only the depression, it’s not only the anxiety, but it is also the grieving. We have to make sure that we take out time to grieve.”
Schreiber finished his talk by reading a couple of entries from Elaine’s diary, admitting he never knew she kept one of such detail.
“Life is good and I plan on keeping that way until my children tell me it’s time for a nursing home or something like that. This is realistic with what my Alzheimer’s book says about my future. But, till then I will try my best to be normal, whatever that means, and keep my happy side of life always continuing. I’m lucky to have such a good family and many friends. They helped me get through all of this,” said Elaine, in her diary. “And so, another great day to thank the Lord and smile, smile, smile.”