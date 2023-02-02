WEST BEND — Four projects are up for consideration by the West Bend Downtown Business Improvement District Façade Grant Committee, though a final decision on grant awards will not happen until later this month.
The BID Façade Grant Committee met Wednesday morning, and took up applications for its 2023 grant program. West Bend Communications and Economic Development Coordinator Jess Wildes said there were four applications under review. The applications were for 111 S. Main Street, where Augustine Financial is; the buildings at 161 N. Main Street where Sal’s Pizza is; 149 to 155 N. Main Street owned by Beth Rose; and The Bend Theatre at 125 N. Main St.
The BID Façade Grant Program is a program the BID funds and runs to provide financial support for downtown revitalization efforts. The grants are designed to make building revitalization projects more feasible by providing matching funds for up to 50 percent of a project’s costs.
While the committee was originally scheduled to award grants during the Wednesday meeting, Wildes said they decided to wait to allow further discussion.
“The group met today and decided to postpone awarding the grants for two weeks, to ask more questions of (the applicants),” Wildes said.
“We’re really excited about the quality of developments, but some of them are pretty large projects so we want more time for discussion,” she added.
Wildes said all four of the applications were for river-facing projects.
The Sal’s and Beth Rose applications were connected, according to information from Wildes. She said the two projects are collaborating, hoping to work together on planning, design and work in order to make the façade projects aligned and more comprehensive.
“That’ll be nice, and it’ll ensure some consistency and quality between the projects,” Wildes said.
The Rose application states the project for the building at 149 to 155 S. Main Street was to cover deteriorating brick on the river-facing façade of the building, beatifying the areas of rotting of breaking bricks and improving the façade to match the front of the building. The project would also include adding a patio to the back of the building.
The application for the Sal’s property indicated the project would include new façade paneling, a wooden balcony deck, a new entrance on the east side of the building and other items to improve the façade’s appearance.
The project proposed for The Bend would include removing a vent and replacing it with concrete block, painting to make concrete match cream city brick and painting The Bend logo and adding a spotlight in the new area, as well as cleaning the façade and other minor items.
The final application, for 111 S. Main Street from Kevin Schultz, was to fully rehabilitate the river-facing façade of that building. Schultz’s application stated work has already been done on the façade, and the proposed project now would complete the building rehabilitation and add a deck and stairs at the back of the building. The building has already undergone window replacement, tuckpointing, a new roof and various other items.
Each application listed the estimated project costs at $50,000, though Wildes noted some of them could exceed that amount. Each requested $25,000 in grant funding.
The BID Façade Grant Program only has $25,000 in funding for 2023. Wildes noted that the committee, in discussion Wednesday, found all four projects worthy, and could choose to award partial funding to multiple projects, or all of them.
Wildes said there was a fifth application submitted before the deadline Tuesday, but it was ineligible because it was for a residence. The BID Façade Grant Program is for businesses within the district, with preference given to projects that are are river-facing or preserving historical building traits.