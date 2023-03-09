HUBERTUS — The Second District Sons of the American Legion hosted its “Freezin’ for a Reason” fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, where it raised $8,000 and awareness for U.S. Armed Forces veterans who are homeless or suffer from mental illness.
The event was sponsored by Second District Sons of the American Legion, in partnership with the Hubertus American Legion Post 522, 3590 N. Shore Drive, Hubertus. Activities began at 11 a.m. last Saturday and ran all day and through the cold night into Sunday morning.
The event involved 18 volunteers spending the night outside in makeshift shelters to draw attention to homeless veterans, as well as veterans in crisis throughout the United States. A few of the people sleeping outside Saturday night to raise money decided to deck out their boxes by building military vehicles, including a tank, an aircraft carrier and a battleship.
Each volunteer obtained sponsors to donate a specific amount of money if they slept outdoors all night. Along with that challenge, there were raffles, live entertainment and food available for purchase inside the Post throughout the day and evening.
All proceeds will be split evenly among four charitable organizations: Milwaukee Homeless Veteran Initiative, Wisconsin Veterans Network, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and Tiny Homes for Veterans.
This was the second time the Second District Sons of The American Legion have hosted the “Freezin’ for a Reason” event, but it’s the first time it has been held at the Hubertus American Legion location.
Last year’s event was held in Hartland and raised $60,000, according to Hubertus American Legion Post 522 Squadron Commander Chris Vesche.
This year, 18 volunteers slept outside and raised $8,000.
“We are happy to report that 18 brave souls volunteered to spend a chilly evening outside, and total funds raised were over $8,000,” said Vesche. “Many thanks go out to all those who braved the weather, as well as the many supporters who came to the Post throughout the day.”
The Second District plans to run the event again next year, hopefully bigger and better, according to Vesche.
“Our vets are a very important part of the American Legion, and it is one of our missions to make sure that they are provided for in the manner that they deserve and have earned,” said Vesche.