Friends of West Bend woman who died of COVID raising funds for her children

WEST BEND — Friends are rallying around the children of Adrienne Chandler, as a fundraiser has been started to help her four children in the wake of Chandler’s death this week.
According to information shared on the “Help the Henderson Emperley Kids” fundraiser website, gofund.me/3948d313, Chandler went in to the hospital Tuesday for an emergency C-section delivery that was needed because she was battling COVID-19. While her fourth child, Roman Emperley, was born healthy, Chandler did not survive.
The GoFundMe fundraiser was organized by Chandler’s friend Lauren Klebba, who is raising money for Chandler’s four children, Moriah, Olivia and Calvin Henderson and Roman.
“Adrienne Chandler was a beautiful human being,” Klebba posted on the fundraiser website. “She was known for her contagious laugh, being a friend who would be there for you no matter what, an amazing cook, having a heart of gold and most importantly she was the most amazing mother — not only to her own kids but every kid she met.”
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the GoFundMe page had posted $6,525 in donations from 144 people toward a $20,000 goal. The fundraiser had been open for about 20 hours at that time.
According to information posted on the GoFundMe page, a trust is being established for the children. The fundraiser money will be placed into that trust, to ensure it is legally bound to go toward the children’s benefit.
“We’d like to raise enough money to be able to help David (Henderson) give Moriah, Olivia and Calvin the best Christmas they can have this year given the circumstances.
We want to help Ryan (Emperley) take care of little newborn Roman’s needs. If everything goes well, we could possibly even start a trust to help with all of her kids’ future needs/educational future,” according to the website.