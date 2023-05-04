Bird Walk with Paul Boyer, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Riveredge Nature Center, 4458 Highway Y, Saukville. See and hear a variety of migrating spring birds.
Meet in front of the Visitor’s Center rain or shine. For ages 12+. Free for members and non-members.
“Music Man Jr.,” 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Germantown PAC, W180-N11501 N. River Lane, Germantown. Presented by Christian Youth Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for children 17 and under, seniors age 60 and over and military and $17 at the door.
Lee L.A. Lycan, 8 p.m. Friday, Schauer Center, 147 N. Rural St., Hartford. Standup comedy. Tickets range from $23 to $26.
Hartford Community Chorus: A Civil War Commemoration: Wisconsin in the Civil War, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Gabriel Church, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Schauer Center, 147 N. Rural St., Hartford. Includes spirituals, songs, narrations and readings of letters from some of Hartford’s Civil War soldiers. Free.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Fleet Farm, N96-W18200 County Line Road, Germantown. Free to attend and free to show cars.