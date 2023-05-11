“Calendar Girls,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, UWM-Theatre On The Hill, 400 S. University Drive, West Bend. Tickets range from $25 to $28.
Annual Fish Fry, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Trinity Lutheran School, 1268 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend. Adults are $15 in advance or $17 at the door and children are $8. Take out or dine in.
Bird Walk with Paul Boyer, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Riveredge Nature Center, 4458 Highway Y, Saukville. See and hear a variety of migrating spring birds. Meet in front of the Visitors Center rain or shine. For ages 12+. Free for members and non-members.
Slinger Village Wide Rummage, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Slinger.
Wisconsin Car Enthusiast Club Annual Season Opener, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV, West Bend. Admission is $10 for adults and children under 10 are free.
Grilled Cheese Food Truck Fest, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, The Tap Yard, Ackerman’s Grove County Park, 4875 Highway Z, West Bend. Enjoy five food trucks selling grilled cheese. No carry-ins allowed. There is a $5 park entrance fee.