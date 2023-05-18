Bird Walk with Paul Boyer, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Riveredge Nature Center, 4458 Highway Y, Saukville. See and hear a variety of migrating spring birds. Meet in front of the Visitor’s Center rain or shine. For ages 12+. Free for members and nonmembers.
Old Guys with Old Songs: Fred Luft, Rick Gilbertson & Friends, 7 p.m. Friday, The Bend, 125 N. Main St., West Bend. Tickets are $10.
Maifest, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Marketplace Shopping Center, N112W16560 Mequon Road, Germantown. Enjoy live music, dance groups, food, drink and more. $10 cover charge on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. Free admission Saturday and Sunday.
Jackson Village Wide Rummage, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jackson.
Fiesta Latina, 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Regner Park, 800 N. Main St., West Bend. Enjoy food trucks, drink, music, kids activities, vendors, entertainment and more. Free admission.
EcuMen Concert, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 323 S. 5th Ave., West Bend.
Foo Foo Dolls, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Bend, 125 N. Main St., West Bend. Tickets are $10.
Brahms: A German Requiem, 3 p.m. Sunday, Concordia University Wisconsin Field House, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon. Bel Canto collaborates with Kettle Moraine Symphony and several high schools from around southeastern Wisconsin. Tickets are $25.