WEST BEND — The West Bend Firefighters provided a Facebook post Thursday to “shine a spotlight” on Fire Station 2, 901 N. River Road.
There have been recent studies that have suggested demolishing Fire Station 2 and its future status remains uncertain, but this post suggests a decision for its future is coming soon. The post said to “stay tuned for more information about Station 2 coming this month.”
West Bend Fire Chief Gerald Kudek confirmed Thursday that nothing has been decided yet.
“It depends if we get more firefighters and how many we get,” Kudek said. “We think it’s (Station 2) in a good spot for potential growth, but we are looking at possible remodels or looking at moving stations.”
The next moves depend on the firefighters and if they receive a grant.
“The grant is for nine firefighters and it pays them for three years,” Kudek said.
Kudek is confident the fire department can get the new firefighters and it will be set up for a three-station response regardless of the decision.
This update comes after the Dec. 6, 2021 Common Council Meeting, where Robert Whitaker, North Shore Fire Department fire chief and member of engineering and architectural firm McMahon, presented McMahon’s evaluation of the WBPD.
He highlighted studies that showed a need for more staffing, including a rising population and a slower average call for response time.
“Over 10 years, you had a 40 percent increase in total calls for service,” Whitaker said. “In 2016, you responded to about 3,900 runs or calls for service. In 2020, you’re at about 4,400 and it’s probably increasing this year.”
According to Whitaker’s presentation, the response time has increased due to more calls. Whitaker highlighted the importance in cutting down response times.
“Your numbers are a little higher than what probably would be considered common in a suburban type community with fulltime protection,” he said.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s population analysis, the West Bend fire service area is projected to continue growing in population through 2040.
Whitaker’s presentation mentioned that despite a 40% increase in calls for service and an 8% increase in population over the last decade, staffing levels have remained the same.
“You have some challenges with your fire stations,” Whitaker said. “Facilities are not meeting the needs of your workforce. You have facilities that need some significant investment.”
In the presentation, Whitaker recommended significant changes to all three fire stations.
“Station 1 needs to be gutted and remodeled,” the presentation said. “Station 2 should be replaced. Station 3 should have a small addition added to accommodate staffing needs.”
The study provided a variety of potential changes and recommendations the WBFD could implement to improve its operations. For staffing, Whitaker summarized a three-station model using all three of West Bend’s current fire stations, and a two-station model in which Station 2 is decommissioned. Whitaker said that the study found West Bend’s stations 1 and 2 are likely too close together to notably increase service, and Station 2 needs to be replaced.
Whitaker proposed a two-station model and a three-station model. The three-station model would require 15 additional staff while the two-station model would require just three more. However, Alderman Justice Madl said decreasing the number of stations would be going backward.
Whitaker said replacing Station 2 with a new station in a different location would better serve the city longterm. He said that the study found “West Bend’s Stations 1 and 2 are likely too close together to notably increase service.”
