GERMANTOWN — With the passage of a referendum this week, the village of Germantown is expected to move forward with an agreement to provide water and sanitary sewer utility service to a section of Richfield.
The referendum on Tuesday’s ballot asked village of Germantown voters if the village should provide water and sanitary sewer service to the Northeast Corridor of the village of Richfield.
“This ‘yes’ vote will result in the execution of the negotiated intergovernmental agreement (IGA) so that Germantown would provide water and sanitary sewer service for a fee and on an ongoing basis to customers in the ‘Northeast Corridor’ of the Village of Richfield, which is located between Interstate 41, Holy Hill Road, Highway 175 and Pleasant Hill Road,” Germantown Village Administrator Steve Kreklow said in a statement Tuesday evening.
The Germantown Village Board voted in May to approve the intergovernmental agreement contingent upon a voter referendum approving the measure. There were 5,873 yes votes in Tuesday’s referendum, against 5,357 who voted against the measure.
“With this approval, the IGA will go into effect and the permitting process could start immediately. Construction of water and sewer connections would start in late 2022 or early 2023, and be completed in late 2023,” Kreklow said.
Kreklow noted the IGA had already been fully negotiated before the decision to hold a referendum was made in May, so the next step would be coordinating with Richfield for implementation.
The IGA between the two villages, as voted on in May, stated that Richfield would pay the cost of extending the utilities from their current termination in Germantown, through the Freistadt area of Germantown to Richfield’s Northeast Corridor. The cost was estimated at between $7 million and $9 million.
The intergovernmental agreement further set forth that Richfield customers who used utilities from Germantown would pay standard water rates as set by the state Public Service Commission, and 120 percent of the sewer rates Germantown sets. Richfield sought the agreement to enable development in the Northeast Corridor, potentially for warehousing or light industrial development.
Kreklow noted that the addition of utility infrastructure and Richfield utility customers will not affect Germantown residents’ rates.
“Village of Germantown Water and Sewer Utilities customers will not see any change in their rates at this time. In the future, paying customers from Richfield would share in the funding of ongoing utility maintenance and other costs,” he said.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
For the full results, read Wednesday's print edition of the Daily News.
|Vote
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|5,873
|52.3%
|No
|5,357
|47.7%
|Total Votes
|11,230
100% of precincts reporting