GERMANTOWN — The decision of whether to extend the Germantown water and sewer system to Richfield, to aid in development of that village, is going to the people of Germantown on November’s ballot.
The Germantown Village Board met Monday evening and voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement to provide utility service to a section of Richfield, if the voters approve it in a referendum. It is set to appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, effectively postponing the final decision on the agreement until then. The measure passed on a 7-2 vote, with Trustees Rick Miller and David Baum dissenting.
The approval vote was on a motion introduced in April to approve the intergovernmental agreement, with an amendment adding the referendum requirement. Baum, Rick Miller and Trustee Dennis Myers voted against the referendum amendment.
There was also another amendment attached to the motion, for $100,000 to be placed in reserves to pay for well changes in case the utility expansion causes issues with private wells.
“My concern is how to get protection for the residents nearby,” Baum said during discussion.
A number of Germantown residents spoke against the water agreement, with many expressing concerns that expanding water to Richfield would negatively impact their private wells.
Public Works Director Larry Ratayczak did note, in response to questions from Baum, that the utility system is designed to compensate if one village well is overburdened; as such, if the municipal well used for the Richfield extension had to shut down because of issues with the water supply in that area, the rest of the village system could compensate while issues were addressed.
Other concerns brought up in public comment were potential costs of the agreement to Germantown; that the development that would occur in Richfield with the expansion would not be good for Germantown; and the need for more public information on the agreement and its impacts.
The intergovernmental agreement between Germantown and Richfield has been discussed and negotiated over the past two years. Under the agreement, if it goes through in November, Germantown would provide water and wastewater service to the Northeast Corridor of Richfield.
“On Thursday, I will be taking the results of the decision by the Germantown Village Board to the village of Richfield’s Board,” Richfield Administrator Jim Healy said Wednesday.
The area of Richfield in question is bordered by Highway 167 to the south, Highway 175 on the west side, Interstate 41 to the east and Pleasant Hill Road to the north. Richfield has had interest from a developer in that area, though no specific information on what would be developed has been publicly available, as no actual application has been made.
Under the agreement as it has been negotiated so far, Richfield would pay the cost of extending sewer and water utilities to Richfield’s Northeast Corridor, estimated to cost between $7 million and $9 million, through the Freistadt District of Germantown. That would add the Freistadt area and Richfield’s Northeast Corridor to utility serviceable areas.
The agreement further stated that Richfield utility customers would pay the same water rate as Germantown customers, which is approved and regulated by the state Public Service Commission. Richfield customers would pay 120 percent of the sewer rate.
Legally, a referendum question such as the one to be placed on November’s ballot, should Germantown enter into the agreement for utility service to Richfield, is considered nonbinding according to Germantown’s attorney Brian Sajdak. Advisory referenda, in which a question is put to voters for whether a government should do something, gather data on residents’ opinions without legally obligating the government body to take action Under Monday’s action, however, the Village Board tied itself to the results of the referendum. Trustee Jolene Pieper originally proposed the referendum be held on the August primary ballot, but Sajdak said state regulations do not allow referenda between Aug. 1 and the general election in November, unless they are on the general election ballot.