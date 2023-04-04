GERMANTOWN — The Germantown School Board will swear in Kimberly Higginbotham and Eric Brown later this month, as the results of Tuesday’s election showed each of them at the top of their races.
The Germantown School Board had two seats on the ballot during this week’s election, for seats three and five. Higginbotham and Joshua Johnson ran for seat three, while Brown and Michael Pickett were in the running for seat five.
The Germantown School Board has separate races for each individual seat, rather than an at-large race where all candidates run in a single pool.
As of Tuesday evening’s preliminary results, Higginbotham won seat three with 5,809 votes over Johnson, who obtained 3,812 votes. In seat five, Brown led with 5,432 votes while Pickett obtained only 3,887.
Higginbotham and Brown will both be new to the Germantown School Board; neither listed any previous elected experience during their campaign.
Higginbotham has lived in the school district for 23 years, while Brown has lived in the district for 14 years.
In a previous interview with the Daily News, both Higginbotham and Brown stressed being fiscally responsible under current economic pressures.
Higginbotham stated her top education priority was ensuring consistent curriculum across all the elementary schools and classes in the Germantown School District, and removing diversity, equity and inclusion, gender and critical race theory curriculum from Germantown schools.
Brown listed student achievement and the quality and rigor of curriculum as a priority. He stressed values of respect, hard work, honesty and integrity, responsibility and academic achievement as necessary, to ensure a healthy school environment to attract both families and employees.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
Seat three is currently held by Amanda Reinemann, according to the school district website. Seat five is currently held by Bob Soderberg.
