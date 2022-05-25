GERMANTOWN — Brett Stousland, superintendent of the Germantown School District for the past two years, will be leaving that post this summer as he moves on to a new opportunity.
Stousland formally announced his resignation Monday evening, at the Germantown School Board’s regular meeting. His resignation will be effective after June 30, at the end of the 2021-22 academic calendar year.
Stousland said this week that he is leaving Germantown for a position in Door County; this summer, he will become the superintendent of schools for the Gibraltar Area School District, which includes several communities in northern Door County.
“It’s a place that my wife and I have always talked about being,” Stousland said.
He noted the Gibraltar job was the only position he had applied for out of many school district administrator positions that were seeking applicants this year. Stousland was not actively looking to leave the Germantown School District, but when the district leadership opportunity arose in the place he and his family wanted to be, he applied.
Moving forward, the Germantown School Board will have to choose a method for finding a new superintendent. Stousland said that ideally, they will find someone in the coming weeks before he leaves, but the specific process hasn’t been determined yet.
“They are having a closed session Wednesday [today] to talk about next steps,” he said.
Stousland was hired in Germantown in the spring of 2020, and became superintendent for the 2020-21 school year. In Germantown, he has led a district of about 3,780 students across six school buildings, according to district information.
The Gibraltar Area School District has two schools with about 580 total students from the Door County communities of Gills Rock, Ellison Bay, Sister Bay, Ephraim, Fish Creek, Egg Harbor and Baileys Harbor, according to that district’s website.
“I have the ability to be more hands-on there, because of the size,” Stousland said.