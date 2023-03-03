GERMANTOWN — Local high school student Evan Schmitt will go to Waukesha next week to compete in the SkillsUSA Culinary State competition.
Evan is a sophomore at Germantown High School. According to Diane Seramur, Evan’s teacher in Germantown High School’s Family and Consumer Sciences department, he has taken Foods 1 and Foods 2 through the school, and enjoys cooking among a number of other interests including the bowling team, fishing club and the powerlifting team.
“I first became interested with cooking when I was about nine, watching ‘Guy Fieri’s Diners Drive-ins and Dives’, along with other cooking shows on the Food Network. I cook to expand my horizons and enjoy cooking food from different cultures. Cooking allows me to express myself,” Evan said.
Seramur advises Evan for the SkillsUSA competition, along with Jon Stachowiak, for Germantown’s SkillsUSA chapter. She said the practical competition for the state contest will be held Friday of next week at the Waukesha Technical College.
“Chicken fabrication and knife cuts are demonstrated before creating their menu,” Seramur said. “The menu competitors will create consists of a composed salad with an emulsified dressing, a clear soup, and an entrée of sautéed chicken breast with a mushroom pan sauce, rice pilaf, a green vegetable and julienned glazed carrots.”
Beyond the practical competition next week, Evan will also need to take a written culinary test before the Skills USA State Conference in April. According to information from SkillsUSA, the test will be on students’ knowledge of standard weights and measures; the ability to convert recipes, yields and portion sizes; nutrition basics; environmental health standards and practices; bacteria, viruses and food-borne illnesses; food science and technology; recipes; classical cooking techniques; menus; terminology and other topics.
The April SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference is when the winners of the competition will be announced; it will be held in Madison on April 25 and April 26.
If Evan wins at the state competition, he would then move on to the national competition.
Seramur said Evan also plans to spend a summer working in culinary arts in Alaska at a resort. She noted he has been willing to come in to school during off days and in-service days to practice for the upcoming competition.
While Evan is currently focused on school and the upcoming competition, he has plans to continue developing his culinary skills far into the future.
“My plan in the future is to travel the world learning about food and how to cook authentic meals in each culture. I am planning on attending MATC and enrolling in their two-year culinary arts program to obtain my associate’s. Eventually I would love to open my own restaurant,” Evan said.
On the powerlifting team, he and the team also qualified for national competition this year.
SkillsUSA was founded in 1973, “with more than 2,500 members in over 180 chapters, is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has the skilled work force needed to stay competitive. The diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trades, technical, and skilled service occupations, the majority science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related,” according to information from the organization.
Germantown began competing through SkillsUSA in 2010 with three students. The chapter now has 26 students, competing in a wide range of career and skill fields.
Twelve students from the high school have advanced to national competitions since Germantown began participating.